Nikola Jokic's Absurd Spin Move Went Viral In Nuggets-Pacers Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Pacers in Indiana.
During the game, Nikola Jokic had an excellent spin move on Myles Turner that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JOKIĆ TURNS ON THE BLENDER
Just a remarkable split-second decision to hit the spin move."
Jokic had 12 points, six rebounds, 13 assists and four steals while shooting 6/10 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 29 minutes of playing time.
The three-time MVP came into play with averages of 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 51 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic triple-doubles:
16 — First MVP season
19 — Second MVP season
25 — Third MVP season
26 — This season"
The Nuggets had won nine in a row before Saturday's 123-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
Jokic finished the loss with 12 points, 13 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Confernece with a 37-20 record in 57 games.
They are 17-11 in the 28 games they have played on the road.
Following the Pacers, the Nuggets will resume action on Thursday when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with Denver).