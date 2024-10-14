Nikola Jokic's Alley-Oop To Russell Westbrook Went Viral In Suns-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns for their third preseason game.
Despite the Suns being without Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Nuggets lost by a score of 118-114 to fall to 0-3 in the preseason.
During the game, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook connected for a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "The Joker and Russ connection 🤝"
Jokic is coming off a season where he won his third MVP Award in four years.
In addition, Westbrook (who won the 2017 MVP) is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
Therefore, fans are very excited to see how they mesh during their first season as teammates.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Another angle of the oop 🎥"
The Nuggets will play two more preseason games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
They will then open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Thunder on October 24 in Denver.
Jokic finished Sunday's loss with 21 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 9/16 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Westbrook had nine points and six assists while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes off the bench.
Last season, the Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.