Nikola Jokic's Behind-The-Back Pass Went Viral In Nuggets-76ers Game
On Friday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 137-134.
During the game, the three-time MVP made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokić on this assist...
He was NOT looking at the paint / Murray.
And zips in a DOT off the peripheral vision"
Jokic finished the win with 28 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists and two steals while shooting 11/16 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets won both of their games against the 76ers this season.
Unfortunately, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid was unable play in either matchup.
Jokic is now averaging 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 47.5% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via The NBA: "8 POINTS IN THE FINAL MINUTE FOR JOKIĆ 🃏
3 buckets + 2 FTs in 47 seconds to seal the @nuggets win!"
With the win, the Nuggets are 29-19 in 48 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They will continue their road trip when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
On the road, the Nuggets are 14-8 in 22 games.
As for the 76ers, they had their four-game winning streak snapped.
They are now 19-28 in 47 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.