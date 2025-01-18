Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic's Behind-The-Head Pass Went Viral In Nuggets-Heat Game

Nikola Jokic made an incredible pass during Friday's game.

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Friday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are playing the Miami Heat in Florida.

During the game, Jokic made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "JOKER KNEW GORDON WOULD BE THERE...

Passes it over his head for the HUGE slam 🤯"

Jokic had 24 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/12 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.

