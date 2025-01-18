Nikola Jokic's Behind-The-Head Pass Went Viral In Nuggets-Heat Game
Nikola Jokic made an incredible pass during Friday's game.
On Friday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are playing the Miami Heat in Florida.
During the game, Jokic made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JOKER KNEW GORDON WOULD BE THERE...
Passes it over his head for the HUGE slam 🤯"
Jokic had 24 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/12 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
