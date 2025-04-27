Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic's Blunt Statement Went Viral After Nuggets-Clippers Game

Nikola Jokic met with the media after Game 4.

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Clippers during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets played a thrilling game against the LA Clippers (in California).

The Nuggets won by a score of 101-99.

After Nikola Jokic missed the game-winning shot, Aaron Gordon was able to finish off a dunk before time expired.

Via NBA on ESPN: "THIS PHOTO OF AARON GORDON'S GAME-WINNER 🥶

📸: Luke Hales/Getty Images"

Following the big win, Jokic was asked about missing the shot (before he knew Gordon would get the rebound).

His blunt quote got a lot of views on social media (h/t NBA on ESPN).

Reporter: "Nikola, what was going through your mind when you let that shot go at the end?"

Jokic: "This is gonna be bad."

The three-time MVP still finished the victory with 36 points, 21 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.

Via @StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic this postseason:

28.5 PPG
13.5 RPG
10.8 APG
54.4% FG
47.6% 3PT"

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Gordon put up 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "This is the FIRST game-winning, buzzer-beating dunk in the NBA playoffs in the play-by-play era (1997-98)."

The first-round series is now tied up at 2-2.

Game 5 will be back at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday night.

