Nikola Jokic's Blunt Statement Went Viral After Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets played a thrilling game against the LA Clippers (in California).
The Nuggets won by a score of 101-99.
After Nikola Jokic missed the game-winning shot, Aaron Gordon was able to finish off a dunk before time expired.
Via NBA on ESPN: "THIS PHOTO OF AARON GORDON'S GAME-WINNER 🥶
📸: Luke Hales/Getty Images"
Following the big win, Jokic was asked about missing the shot (before he knew Gordon would get the rebound).
His blunt quote got a lot of views on social media (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Reporter: "Nikola, what was going through your mind when you let that shot go at the end?"
Jokic: "This is gonna be bad."
The three-time MVP still finished the victory with 36 points, 21 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic this postseason:
28.5 PPG
13.5 RPG
10.8 APG
54.4% FG
47.6% 3PT"
On the other hand, Gordon put up 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "This is the FIRST game-winning, buzzer-beating dunk in the NBA playoffs in the play-by-play era (1997-98)."
The first-round series is now tied up at 2-2.
Game 5 will be back at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday night.