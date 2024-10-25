Nikola Jokic's Blunt Statement Went Viral After Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets played their first game of the new season when they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.
Nikola Jokic put up 16 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range.
However, the Nuggets got blown out by a score of 102-87 to fall to 0-1 on the new season.
After the game, Jokic made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t DNVR Nuggets).
Jokic: "We are not a good shooting team, I think. Except Mike and Jamal. All of us are kind of streaky, not streaky, but just average shooters."
The Nuggets had an extremely tough shooting night.
They shot just 35.4% from the field and 17.9% from the three-point range.
Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic (via free agency) could end up hurting them in a significant way this season.
The two-time NBA Champion finished last year with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Following their loss to the Thunder, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Last season, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will now go to Chicago for a matchup on Saturday evening with the Bulls.