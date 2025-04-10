Nikola Jokic's Bold Statement Went Viral After Nuggets-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played their first game after firing head coach Michael Malone.
They beat the Sacramento Kings (in California) by a score of 124-116.
All-Star center Nikola Jokic finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 5/12 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Jokic made a bold statement that went viral on social media.
Jokic (h/t ESPN): "People say that we are vulnerable, but I think the beast is always the most dangerous when they're vulnerable."
Jokic is having another remarkable season.
The three-time MVP has averages of 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via Woody Paige of Denver Gazette: "Nikola Jokic says after victory that The Beast is most dangerous when it is vulnerable. He was a player-coach tonight. Shades of Bill Russell."
Despite the turmoil of firing Malone (and Calvin Booth), the Nuggets are still among the best teams in the NBA.
They are 48-32 in 80 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Kings, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Denver.
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with Denver).
He led them to the 2023 NBA Championship.
Last season, the Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.