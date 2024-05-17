Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement After Denver Nuggets Lose Game 6
On Thursday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (on the road) by a score of 115-70.
With the loss, the Nuggets missed out on a chance to end the series.
The two teams are now tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.
After the loss, Nikola Jokic met with the media and was very honest (h/t NBA TV).
Jokic: "They beat our a**. They were better than us in every segment of the game. We need to accept it. Take it and just try to be better next time. When you lose by 45, it’s not something that happens every day. Just accept it, you know. I'm cool with it."
Jokic finished the game with 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/19 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets shot just 30.2% from the field and 19.4% from the three-point range.
The Timberwolves were led by All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who finished with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
In addition, the Timberwolves shot 46.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead that series 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday in Dallas.