Nikola Jokic's Circus Shot Went Viral In Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 4.
During the first half, Nikola Jokic made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "HOW DID JOKER MAKE THIS 😱😱😱"
Jokic had 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 3/12 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
Via Jason Timpf of The Volume: "Jokic is 17 for 53 from the field in the last three games."
The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Game 3 (also in Denver) by a score of 113-104.
Jokic finished the overtime victory with 20 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/25 from the field and 0/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes.
He continues to be in a shooting slump.
Via Extra Muse (after Game 3): "There have been thousands upon thousands of individual player games in NBA regular season AND playoffs history.
Nikola Jokić just put together the first EVER game going 0-for-10 or worse from deep while committing at least 8 turnovers."
Even with Jokic's recent struggles, the Nuggets still have an excellent chance to take a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed (and they beat the LA Clippers in the first round in seven games).