Nikola Jokic's Circus Shot Went Viral In Thunder-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic made a tough shot during Game 3.

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) lines up a three point shot in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 4.

During the first half, Nikola Jokic made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "HOW DID JOKER MAKE THIS 😱😱😱"

Jokic had 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 3/12 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.

Via Jason Timpf of The Volume: "Jokic is 17 for 53 from the field in the last three games."

The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Game 3 (also in Denver) by a score of 113-104.

Jokic finished the overtime victory with 20 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/25 from the field and 0/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes.

He continues to be in a shooting slump.

Via Extra Muse (after Game 3): "There have been thousands upon thousands of individual player games in NBA regular season AND playoffs history.

Nikola Jokić just put together the first EVER game going 0-for-10 or worse from deep while committing at least 8 turnovers."

Even with Jokic's recent struggles, the Nuggets still have an excellent chance to take a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

The Nuggets are the fourth seed (and they beat the LA Clippers in the first round in seven games).

