Nikola Jokic Comments On Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors Trade
Earlier this month, the Golden State Warriors landed Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat.
Butler appears to be an excellent fit with his new team, as they are now 3-1 in their first four games since the deal.
Via Hoop Central: "Jimmy Butler as a Warrior:
25 PTS - 4 AST - 2 REB
20 PTS - 6 AST - 9 REB
21 PTS - 7 AST - 9 REB
19 PTS - 4 AST - 8 REB"
After the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was asked for his thoughts on Butler being traded to Golden State.
Jokic (h/t 95.7 The Game): "If they need my opinion of Jimmy Butler and how he's going to fit with the Warriors, I think they're in trouble... Winner been to the Finals couple times. Still has the hunger in him to win it again. Not to win it again. To get it, and to win it... Definitely great player who can help them."
Jokic and the Nuggets beat Butler's Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals (in five games).
There is also the chance that the Warriors and Nuggets could now end up facing off in the NBA playoffs.
The Nuggets will get their first look at Butler with his new team when they visit the Warriors on March 17 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
They have won their last games over the Warriors.
Jokic is averaging 30.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists in thos games.