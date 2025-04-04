Nikola Jokic's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The three-time MVP missed the team's last game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (ankle) listed probable for Friday."
Jokic is having an unbelievable season with averages of 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He will have an excellent chance to win his fourth MVP in the last five seasons.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "It’s so fun watching and hearing everyone talk about how Nikola Jokić is one of the best players to ever step foot on a basketball court.
He’s been so good for so long that people simply can’t deny it anymore, it’s so awesome"
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-30 record in 77 games.
They have lost two in a row (and are 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday night when they return home to host the Indiana Pacers in Denver.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic MVP case:
— Top 3 in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG
— 1st in double-doubles
— 1st in triple-doubles
— More PPG, RPG, APG, SPG than last MVP
— 1st 30/20/20 game
— 60-point triple-double
— Most PTS in a triple-double
The 1st non-PG to average a triple-double."