Nikola Jokic's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado.
For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (ankle) listed probable for Tuesday."
Jokic is in the middle of another historic season with averages of 29.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Basketball Forever: "No player in NBA history has ever been in the Top 10 in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG in a single-season.
Jokic in 2024-25 is Top 3 in all those categories"
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-28 record in 75 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and won two in a row).
Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
Via The NBA: "JOKER. ANT.
Top 5 scorers clash!
Nikola Jokić (29.3 PPG) and the #3 Nuggets (1.5 GB of #2) host Anthony Edwards (27.2 PPG) and the #7 Timberwolves (0.5 GB of #6) in a West showdown!
10pm/et, TNT"
As for the Timberwolves, they are the the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-32 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have won seven out of ten).