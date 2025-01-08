UPDATE: Nikola Jokic's Current Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: Nikola Jokic has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the LA Clippers in Colorado.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.
The three-time MVP also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić is questionable with an illness for tonight’s Nuggets game against the Clippers.
Aaron Gordon remains out with a right calf strain."
Jokic is in the middle of a remkarable season with averages of 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field and 47.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via Underdog: "Nikola Jokic this season ranks...
🐴 2nd in PPG (31.5) 🐴 3rd in REB (13.0) 🐴 2nd in AST (9.7) 🐴 1st in 3P% (47.3)
Top-5 center of all-time 🔒"
The Nuggets enter the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following LA, the Nuggets will remain at home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG on the second night of back-to-backs:
36.1 — Jokic
36.0 — KAT
35.2 — Giannis
34.5 — Brunson
Jokic is averaging 36/12/9 in those games."
As for the Clippers, they are 20-16 in 36 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.