Nikola Jokic's Current Status For Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas.
For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Jokic is averaging 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via The Denver Nuggets on Monday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Mavs:
PROBABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Illness)
Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)
Julian Strawther (Right Knee Strain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)"
The Nuggets beat the Mavs on Sunday (also in Dallas) by a score of 112-101.
Jokic finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "#4 vs. #5 in the West
Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets set their sights on a 4th straight win as they take on Klay Thompson and the Mavericks!
9:30pm/et on TNT"
After the Mavs, the Nuggets will return home to host Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in Denver.
Jokic is in his tenth season playing for the Nuggets.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic this season:
— 2nd in PPG
— 3rd in RPG
— 2nd in APG
— 1st in 3P%
Averaging the most PPG + RPG + APG since Kareem."