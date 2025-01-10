Nikola Jokic's Current Status For Nets-Nuggets Game

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Nets:



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Illness)



DOUBTFUL:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation) pic.twitter.com/wgZFqv1U2z