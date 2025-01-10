Nikola Jokic's Current Status For Nets-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: Nikola Jokic is still listed as questionable on the 4:30 Eastern Time Injury Report.
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Brooklyn Nets in Colorado.
For the game, the Nuggets could remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.
Jokic has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Denver Nuggets on Thursday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Nets:
QUESTIONABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Illness)
DOUBTFUL:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)"
Jokic has averages of 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field and 47.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record in 36 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Nets, the Nuggets will remain in Denver to host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
At home, they have an 11-7 record in 18 games.
Back in October, the Nuggets beat the Nets by a score of 144-139.
Jokic had 29 points, 18 rebound and 16 assists.
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-24 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.