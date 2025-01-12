Nikola Jokic's Current Status For Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas.
For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The three-time MVP is averaging 31.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 48.0% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (illness) listed probable for Sunday."
Jokic recently made his return to action after missing two straight games with an illness.
The future Hall of Famer looked as good as ever, finishing with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals while shooting 14/21 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Russ and Jokic are only the second duo to each have a 25-PT triple-double in the same game in NBA history
The other duo? Jokic and Jamal Murray in the 2023 Finals."
The Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 124-105.
With the victory, they improved to 22-15 in 37 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "Nikola Jokic has 316 assists in 32 games played.
So, he’s four assists off pace of averaging a triple-double.
While also averaging 31.6 points per game.
While also leading the NBA at 47.7% from 3.
While also averaging 13.0 rebounds.
While also being Top 10 in Steals."