Nikola Jokic Does Something For The First Time Since NBA Legend Wilt Chamberlain
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 132-123.
Nikola Jokic had an incredible night with 35 points, 22 rebounds, 17 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/19 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic last five games:
35 PTS | 22 REB | 17 AST
27 PTS | 13 REB | 10 AST
20 PTS | 14 REB | 10 AST
24 PTS | 12 REB | 10 AST
10 PTS | 14 REB | 10 AST
Cheat code."
Jokic also did something that no player has done since Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (in 1968).
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic records the first 30/20/15 game since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968."
Jokic is now averaging 30.2 points,13.4 rebounds,10.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 47.9% from the three-point range in his first 38 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic tonight:
— First 35/20/15 game since Wilt
— Fifth straight triple-double
— Made the 6th longest shot in NBA history
MVP performance."
The Nuggets improved to 28-16 in 44 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Kings, the Nuggets will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at the Target Center.