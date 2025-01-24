Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic Does Something For The First Time Since NBA Legend Wilt Chamberlain

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had an incredible game against the Kings.

Ben Stinar

Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 132-123.

Nikola Jokic had an incredible night with 35 points, 22 rebounds, 17 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/19 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Jokic last five games:

35 PTS | 22 REB | 17 AST
27 PTS | 13 REB | 10 AST
20 PTS | 14 REB | 10 AST
24 PTS | 12 REB | 10 AST
10 PTS | 14 REB | 10 AST

Cheat code."

Jokic also did something that no player has done since Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (in 1968).

Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic records the first 30/20/15 game since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968."

Jokic is now averaging 30.2 points,13.4 rebounds,10.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 47.9% from the three-point range in his first 38 games.

Via StatMuse: "Jokic tonight:

— First 35/20/15 game since Wilt
— Fifth straight triple-double
— Made the 6th longest shot in NBA history

MVP performance."

The Nuggets improved to 28-16 in 44 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).

Following the Kings, the Nuggets will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at the Target Center.

