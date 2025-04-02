Nikola Jokic Does Something No Player In NBA History Has Ever Done
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves played one of the most thrilling games of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Timberwolves won (in double-overtime) by a score of 140-139.
Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic exploded for 61 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 18/29 from the field in 53 minutes of playing time.
He had the highest scoring triple-double of all time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic in 2OT loss vs. Wolves:
61 PTS (career-high)
11 REB
10 AST
Most points in NBA history in a triple-double.
Jokic played the final 40:38 of the game without sitting."
Jokic is having another incredible season where he will have a chance to win his fourth MVP Award in five years.
He is averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic is the first player since Michael Jordan with 60+ points and 50+ minutes in a game."
The Nuggets are still the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-29 record in 76 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Via The NBA: "APRIL 1, 2025: A HISTORIC DATE
Tonight, Stephen Curry scored 52 PTS and Nikola Jokić scored 61 PTS.
It's the first date in NBA HISTORY where multiple former MVP winners scored 50+ PTS"
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).