Nikola Jokic's Dunk Over Ben Simmons Went Viral In Clippers-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic had a big highlight during Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the LA Clippers in Colorado for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

During the game, Nikola Jokic had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The Denver Nuggets: "ALWAYS A GOOD DAY FOR A NIKOLA SLAM"

Many fans reacted to Jokic's highlight.

@jerseydanielle.f1: "🔥🔥🔥"

@dejansavic89: "Next season slam dunk contest🥶😜"

@luisrosario28: "🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️💨💨💨💨💨"

@ftc._nephew: "Am I the only one or dose it look like he traveled"

Jokic finished the game 26 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.

However, the Nuggets lost by a score of 105-102.

Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic career in the playoffs:

More PPG than
— Kobe
— Steph
— Giannis
— Embiid
— Shaq

More RPG than
— Shaq
— Duncan
— Hakeem
— Garnett
— Kareem

More APG than
— LeBron
— Harden
— Westbrook
— Frazier
— Bird"

The Nuggets and Clippers are now tied at 1-1 in the series.

Game 3 will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Via StatMuse: "Jokic this postseason:

27.5 PPG
10.5 RPG
11.0 APG
3.0 SPG
41.7 3P%

Doing everything."

Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).

He led them to the 2023 title.

