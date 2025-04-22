Nikola Jokic's Dunk Over Ben Simmons Went Viral In Clippers-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic career in the playoffs:



More PPG than

— Kobe

— Steph

— Giannis

— Embiid

— Shaq



More RPG than

— Shaq

— Duncan

— Hakeem

— Garnett

— Kareem



More APG than

— LeBron

— Harden

— Westbrook

— Frazier

— Bird pic.twitter.com/27KoEGDN0R