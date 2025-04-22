Nikola Jokic's Dunk Over Ben Simmons Went Viral In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the LA Clippers in Colorado for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, Nikola Jokic had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "ALWAYS A GOOD DAY FOR A NIKOLA SLAM"
Many fans reacted to Jokic's highlight.
@jerseydanielle.f1: "🔥🔥🔥"
@dejansavic89: "Next season slam dunk contest🥶😜"
@luisrosario28: "🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️💨💨💨💨💨"
@ftc._nephew: "Am I the only one or dose it look like he traveled"
Jokic finished the game 26 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
However, the Nuggets lost by a score of 105-102.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic career in the playoffs:
More PPG than
— Kobe
— Steph
— Giannis
— Embiid
— Shaq
More RPG than
— Shaq
— Duncan
— Hakeem
— Garnett
— Kareem
More APG than
— LeBron
— Harden
— Westbrook
— Frazier
— Bird"
The Nuggets and Clippers are now tied at 1-1 in the series.
Game 3 will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic this postseason:
27.5 PPG
10.5 RPG
11.0 APG
3.0 SPG
41.7 3P%
Doing everything."
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
He led them to the 2023 title.