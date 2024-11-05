Nikola Jokic's Dunk Went Viral In Raptors-Nuggets Game

The Nuggets have an advanced net rating of +35.2 with Nikola Jokic on the court.



In the 72 minutes Jokic has sat this season, Denver is being outscored by 25.6 points per 100 possessions.



Jokic is playing a career-high 37.7 minutes to help cover up Denver’s lack of depth. pic.twitter.com/byRdHIpIOw