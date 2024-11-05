Nikola Jokic's Dunk Went Viral In Raptors-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Toronto Raptors (at home) in Colorado.
During the game, Nikola Jokic had a dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
The three-time MVP put up six points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 2/4 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "JOKER BACKDOOR FOR THE SLAM 💥"
Jokic is not known for his dunks, so whenever he throws one down, it gets a lot of attention.
The All-Star center came into the evening with averages of 29.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 59.3% from the three-point range in six games.
While Jokic has been excellent, the Nuggets are just 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
Following their matchup against the Raptors, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Nuggets have an advanced net rating of +35.2 with Nikola Jokic on the court.
In the 72 minutes Jokic has sat this season, Denver is being outscored by 25.6 points per 100 possessions.
Jokic is playing a career-high 37.7 minutes to help cover up Denver’s lack of depth."
Jokic is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
During the 2023 season, he led the franchise to their first NBA Championship.
Last season, they lost in the second round of the playoffs.