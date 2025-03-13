Nikola Jokic's Dunk Went Viral In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
During the game, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "TAKIN' IT ALL THE WAY"
Jokic put up 31 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 12/21 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
Via X user @Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic combined for 38 points in the first half. Russ with 17 & Joker with 21. 17/25 FG (68%)
Rest of team: 10 points 3/22 FG (14%)"
Jokic came into play with averages of 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic in the first quarter:
Scored/assisted on 21 of 26 Nuggets PTS."
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-23 record in 65 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
After the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 37-29 record in 66 games.
On Friday night, they will return home to host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic at the Target Center in Minnesota.