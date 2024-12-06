Nikola Jokic Gets Honest After Latest Denver Nuggets Loss
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 126-114 in Ohio.
While Nikola Jokic has played at an MVP level, the Nuggets are just 4-6 over their last ten games.
After the latest loss, Jokic made honest comments when he met with the media.
Reporter: "Is it still early enough in the season that you guys are working on finding who you are?"
Jokic: "I think 20 games in, we should know who we are and we should know what we're supposed to do... I don't know the answer to that question. I think we are still kind of looking. Then we look good in some moments, we kind of look how we're supposed to play. Then we just stop playing the way how we used to play, and then we look bad."
Jokic had another incredible game with 27 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals while shooting 13/26 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
He also added: "We had a lot of defensive breakdowns and we seem like we don't know what we're doing. We talk about it. We should know."
The Nuggets are 11-9 in their first 20 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are just 5-5 in the ten games they have played away from Denver.
Following the Cavs, the Nuggets will visit the Washington Wizards on Saturday and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
Jokic is in his tenth season (all with the Nuggets).