Nikola Jokic's Half-Court Shot Went Viral In Nuggets-Hawks Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
At the end of the first half, Nikola Jokic made an incredible shot from nearly half-court.
Jokic finished the first two quarters with 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ FROM JUST INSIDE HALFCOURT.
25 AT HALFTIME AFTER 56 LAST NIGHT 🚨"
Many people reacted to the shot on social media.
@VASTO_e: "Wow, an incredible first half from Jokic! Those are MVP numbers. Let's see if he can keep it up."
@costaisdead: "Man every time jokic puts up a half court shot i think its going in im not even that suprised when it does"
Vic Lombardi: "I want Nikola Jokic to foster one or two of my children.
Did you see that shot at the buzzer?
Nuggets up 71-48 at halftime"
@TheSasckMask: "Absurd half court shot by Jokic!😱"
Jokic is coming off another outstanding performance (against the Washington Wizards) on Saturday.
He had 56 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 22/38 from the field in 39 minutes.
That said, the Nuggets lost by a score of 122-113.
The Nuggets entered play with an 11-10 record in 21 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the west.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).
Following the Hawks, the Nuggets will host the LA Clippers on Friday in Denver.