Nikola Jokic's Honest Quote After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 98-90 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets will now head home for the offseason, while the Timberwolves are going to the Western Conference Finals.
After the game, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic met with the media and shared an honest quote (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).
Reporter: "Nikola, do you look at this Timberwolves team as a team that could become a rival of you guys in the future?"
Jokic: "Yes. I think they’re built to beat us. Just look at their roster. They have basically two All-Stars, two probably All-Defensive First Team players, and Mike Conley, who’s the most underrated player in the NBA probably. I love the guy. He’s so good."
Jokic finished Game 7 with 34 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 13/28 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 47 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets had been coming off a season where they won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, so they had been expected to make another deep run.
They had a 3-2 lead, but lost each of the final two games of the series.
Jokic has now played nine seasons in the NBA.
He was named the 2024 MVP and finished the regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.