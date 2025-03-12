Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

A clash between top 5 scorers in the league 🍿



Nikola Jokić (28.9 PPG) and the West's No. 2 Nuggets host Anthony Edwards (27.2 PPG) and the No. 7 Timberwolves, who are aiming for their 6th straight victory tonight!



⏰ 10:00pm/et • ESPN pic.twitter.com/KkmrdNSXqm