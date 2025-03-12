Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Dec 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado.

For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (elbow, ankle) listed probable for Wednesday."

The Nuggets are coming off a 140-127 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jokic finished with 35 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 15/20 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "A clash between top 5 scorers in the league

Nikola Jokić (28.9 PPG) and the West's No. 2 Nuggets host Anthony Edwards (27.2 PPG) and the No. 7 Timberwolves, who are aiming for their 6th straight victory tonight!

10:00pm/et • ESPN"

The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-23 record in 65 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) smiles after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 37-29 record in 66 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and five straight).

Following the Nuggets, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday when they host the Orlando Magic.

