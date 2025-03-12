Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado.
For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (elbow, ankle) listed probable for Wednesday."
The Nuggets are coming off a 140-127 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jokic finished with 35 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 15/20 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "A clash between top 5 scorers in the league
Nikola Jokić (28.9 PPG) and the West's No. 2 Nuggets host Anthony Edwards (27.2 PPG) and the No. 7 Timberwolves, who are aiming for their 6th straight victory tonight!
10:00pm/et • ESPN"
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-23 record in 65 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 37-29 record in 66 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and five straight).
Following the Nuggets, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday when they host the Orlando Magic.