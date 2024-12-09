Nikola Jokic Made Denver Nuggets History Against Hawks
On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets bounced back in a big way when they crushed the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 141-111.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic exploded for 48 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three steals while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
He also made Nuggets history by moving ahead of Alex English (854) for third on the team's all-time steals list.
Following English, the next player for him to pass will be T.R. Dunn (1,070).
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Joker climbing the ranks on the all-time steals list 🔒"
Jokic has had an incredible season, and over the last two games, he's put up 104 points and 30 rebounds while shooting 39/67 from the field.
He is averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 50.6% from the three-point range in his first 19 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "JOKIĆ WITH BACK-TO-BACK UNREAL GAMES
48 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 17-29 FG
56 PTS | 16 REB | 8 AST | 22-38 FG"
With the victory over Atlanta, the Nuggets improved to 12-10 in 22 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-6 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from Denver.
The Nuggets will now be off until Friday when they return home to host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Denver.
At home, they are 6-4 in ten games.