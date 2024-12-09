Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic Made Denver Nuggets History Against Hawks

Nikola Jokic made Denver Nuggets history in Sunday's game.

Dec 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets bounced back in a big way when they crushed the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 141-111.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic exploded for 48 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three steals while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

He also made Nuggets history by moving ahead of Alex English (854) for third on the team's all-time steals list.

Following English, the next player for him to pass will be T.R. Dunn (1,070).

Via The Denver Nuggets: "Joker climbing the ranks on the all-time steals list 🔒"

Jokic has had an incredible season, and over the last two games, he's put up 104 points and 30 rebounds while shooting 39/67 from the field.

He is averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 50.6% from the three-point range in his first 19 games.

Via Bleacher Report: "JOKIĆ WITH BACK-TO-BACK UNREAL GAMES

48 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 17-29 FG
56 PTS | 16 REB | 8 AST | 22-38 FG"

With the victory over Atlanta, the Nuggets improved to 12-10 in 22 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 6-6 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from Denver.

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) walks off the court after the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Nuggets will now be off until Friday when they return home to host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Denver.

At home, they are 6-4 in ten games.

