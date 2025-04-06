Nikola Jokic Made Denver Nuggets History Against Warriors
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Despite losing by a score of 118-104, Nikola Jokic put up 33 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 13/17 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic last five games:
40.0 PPG
11.8 RPG
8.8 APG
60/41/81%
70.3% TS"
Jokic also made Denver Nuggets history by moving ahead of Will Barton (804) for third on the team's all-time three-pointers list.
Following Barton, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Michael Porter Jr. (835).
Jokic is in the middle of his 10th NBA season (all with Denver).
He is averaging a sensational 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "It’s so fun watching and hearing everyone talk about how Nikola Jokić is one of the best players to ever step foot on a basketball court.
He’s been so good for so long that people simply can’t deny it anymore, it’s so awesome"
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship (but are coming off a season where they lost in the second round of the playoffs).
Right now, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-31 record in 78 games.
On Sunday night, the Nuggets will host the Indiana Pacers.