Nikola Jokic Made Denver Nuggets History With NBA All-Star News
On Thursday evening, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was named to his seventh NBA All-Star Game.
The three-time MVP is averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 47.8% from the three-point range in his first 37 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "2025 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic"
Jokic also made Nuggets history by starting in his fifth NBA All-Star Game.
Via DNVR Nuggets: "HISTORY
Nikola Jokic is the only Nuggets player in franchise history to be selected to start in 5 All-Star games.
He’s just the second Nuggets player ever to be selected to 7 or more All-Star games (Alex English, 8)."
Jokic has been on an incredible run as of late.
In Tuesday's 144-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, he finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, ten assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field.
Via NBA History: "Four straight triple-doubles while playing less than 36 minutes in each game.
Nikola Jokić is the first player in NBA history to do it."
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
On Thursday night, the Nuggets are playing the Sacramento Kings in Denver.
At home, they have gone 13-8 in 21 games.