Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Bucks-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday evening, Nikola Jokic returned to the starting lineup after missing five games in a row.
The Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 127-117.
Jokic had an incredible showing with 39 points, ten rebounds and ten assists while shooting 16/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The three-time MVP also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "The Joker's return to the lineup:
39 points
10 rebounds
10 assists
He joins Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain as the 4th player ever with 30 triple-doubles in a season!"
Jokic is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 63 games.
He is in the running to win his fourth MVP award.
The Nuggets improved to 46-28 in 74 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz in Colorado.
Via NBA India: "🃏 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫 breaks the Franchise Record and his own, for most triple-doubles in a season! 💥"
As for the Bucks, they dropped to 40-32 in 72 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.