Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Bucks-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic made NBA history during Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts as he goes out of bounds as Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) looks on in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts as he goes out of bounds as Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) looks on in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, Nikola Jokic returned to the starting lineup after missing five games in a row.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 127-117.

Jokic had an incredible showing with 39 points, ten rebounds and ten assists while shooting 16/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

The three-time MVP also made NBA history.

Via The NBA: "The Joker's return to the lineup:

39 points
10 rebounds
10 assists

He joins Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain as the 4th player ever with 30 triple-doubles in a season!"

Jokic is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 63 games.

He is in the running to win his fourth MVP award.

The Nuggets improved to 46-28 in 74 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Bucks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz in Colorado.

Via NBA India: "🃏 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫 breaks the Franchise Record and his own, for most triple-doubles in a season! 💥"

As for the Bucks, they dropped to 40-32 in 72 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

