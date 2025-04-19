Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday afternoon, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are playing the LA Clippers (at home) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The three-time MVP put up 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer David Robinson (2,221) for 53rd on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Robinson, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Hall of Famer Bob Pettit.
Jokic is in his 10th season (all with the Nuggets).
He is coming off another incredible regular season where he averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The NBA: "Sense the double-team.
Cancel the pivot.
Finish at the rim.
Nikola Jokić shows off the elite footwork"
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Via The NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ, HISTORYMAKER!
29.6 PPG (3rd in NBA)
12.7 RPG (3rd in NBA)
10.2 APG (2nd in NBA)
Since per-game stats began in 1969-70, Nikola Jokić is the FIRST player to finish top 3 in PPG, RPG, & APG in a single season"
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday night (also in Denver).
Last season, the Nuggets lost in the second round.