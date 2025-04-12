Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Grizzlies-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 117-109.
Nikola Jokic finished the victory with 26 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals while shooting 11/19 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Trailing by 5 with under 5 minutes to go, the @nuggets went on a FURIOUS run to secure a massive win 🔥
They scored 14 of the game's final 15 points to stay at West #4 in the crowded Western Conference!"
Jokic also made incredible NBA history.
Via The NBA: " NIKOLA JOKIĆ MAKES MORE HISTORY
Tonight, Joker secured another record, as he will AVERAGE a triple-double in the 2024-25 campaign
He joins Russell Westbrook (4x) and Oscar Robertson as the ONLY players in NBA history to accomplish this feat."
Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Nuggets improved to 49-32 in 81 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 26-15 in 41 games on their home floor.
Following the Grizzlies, the Nuggets will play their final game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Jokic was the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He is in his 10th season (all with the Nuggets).