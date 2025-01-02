Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Hawks-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Atlanta Hawks (at home) in Colorado.
Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic has just recorded the 7th fastest triple-double in NBA history.
He also holds the record for the fastest."
Jokic came into the night with averages of 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 49.2% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via StatMamba: "Fastest triple-doubles in NBA history:
14:33 — Nikola Jokic (2018)
17:00 — Jim Tucker (1955)
17:35 — Russell Westbrook (2016)
18:43 — Russell Westbrook (2016)
18:59 — Luka Doncic (2023)
20:02 — Victor Wembanyama (2024)
20:16 — Nikola Jokic (Tonight)"
The Nuggets are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-13 record in 31 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Hawks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
At home, the Nuggets have gone 9-5 in 14 games.
Jokic is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
He has won the MVP Award in three of the previous four seasons.