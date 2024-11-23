Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, Nikola Jokic made his return to the starting lineup when the Denver Nuggets hosted the Dallas Mavericks.
He had missed the previous three games due to personal reasons.
While the Nuggets lost by a score of 123-120, Jokic exploded for 33 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 13/22 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The three-time MVP also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic last five games:
30.2 PPG
16.0 RPG
13.6 APG
57/57/86%
Becomes the 7th player in NBA history to record five consecutive triple-doubles."
Jokic is averaging 30.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 56.5% from the field and 58.5% from the three-point range in 11 games.
He is in his tenth NBA season (all with Denver).
Via StatMuse: "Jokic last five games:
33 PTS | 17 REB | 10 AST
37 PTS | 18 REB | 15 AST
30 PTS | 11 REB | 14 AST
23 PTS | 20 REB | 16 AST
28 PTS | 14 REB | 13 AST
Has more 30-point triple-doubles in that span than the whole league combined this season."
The Nuggets dropped to 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Following their loss to the Mavs, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday in Los Angeles against the Lakers.