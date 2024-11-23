Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Mavs-Nuggets Game

Jokic last five games:



33 PTS | 17 REB | 10 AST

37 PTS | 18 REB | 15 AST

30 PTS | 11 REB | 14 AST

23 PTS | 20 REB | 16 AST

28 PTS | 14 REB | 13 AST



Has more 30-point triple-doubles in that span than the whole league combined this season. pic.twitter.com/EpQwkDiIXZ