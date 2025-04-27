Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the LA Clippers by a score of 101-99 (in California).
Aaron Gordon won the game with a dunk at the buzzer.
Via The NBA: "AARON GORDON DUNK AT THE BUZZER FOR THE NUGGETS WIN!!! 🚨🚨
ONE OF THE CRAZIER ENDINGS YOU'LL SEE 🤯😱"
In addition to Gordon's heroics, the Nuggets were led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
He went off for 36 points, 21 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Jokic also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "JOKER BEING JOKER
36 PTS
21 REB
8 AST
Jokić is now 1 of 4 players in NBA history to tally 35/20/8 in a playoff game "
The Nuggets have now tied up the series at 2-2.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic in Game 4 win at Clippers:
36 PTS
21 REB
8 AST
First 35-20 playoff game of his career.
Nuggets had Jokic-era lows in playoff bench minutes (26), bench points (4)."
Jokic is in his 10th NBA year (all with the Nuggets).
He finished the regular season with averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.