Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the LA Clippers in California.
Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
He also made incredible NBA history.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic has tied Magic Johnson with his 138th triple-double, third-most in NBA history.
Games played to get there:
Magic - 880
Jokic - 690"
Following Johnson, the next player for Jokic to pass on the all-time triple-doubles list will be Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (181).
The only other player ahead of Robertson is Jokic's teammate Russell Westbrook (200).
Jokic entered play with averages of 29.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 56.8% from the field and 53.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić has recorded his 8th triple-double of the season. It’s the 138th of his career, tying Magic Johnson on the all-time list in third."
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
His career averages are 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic is the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double on 50% 3PT for a month.
He’s done it 3 times in his career."