Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 6
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 115-70, so the series is now tied up at 3-3.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished the loss with 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/19 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Sam Cassell (592) for 46th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Cassell, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Hall of Famer Julius Erving (594).
Jokic has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time.
He is having an outstanding postseason with averages of 28.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field through the first 11 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 7 against the Timberwolves will be on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas.
Jokic is coming off a season where he led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (he also won Finals MVP).