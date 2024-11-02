Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
The game came down to the final seconds, but the Nuggets ended up losing by a score of 119-116 to fall to 2-3 in their first five games.
Despite the loss, 2024 MVP Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He has had a historic start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic this season:
152 PTS
58 REB
50 AST
First player in NBA history to record 150/50/50 in the first five games of a season"
Jokic is now averaging 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field in his first five games.
Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will return home to host the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening in Denver.
Via Hoop Central: "Nikola Jokic over the last 4 games:
41 PTS - 9 REB - 4 AST - 53% FG
40 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST - 66% FG
29 PTS - 18 REB - 16 AST - 56% FG
26 PTS - 9 REB - 13 AST - 50% FG"
Jokic is in his tenth NBA season (all with Denver).
He has won three MVP Awards in the previous four seasons.