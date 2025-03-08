Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Suns-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Phoenix Suns (at home).
Nikola Jokic had 15 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and two steals while shooting 6/10 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
The three-time MVP also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in 20:38 of playing time tonight — the 9th fastest EVER.
He still holds the record for the fastest (14:33)."
Jokic entered play with averages of 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokić wide open 3.
Jamal Murray STEAL & STUFF.
Nuggets duo taking care of business early on ESPN!"
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record in 62 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following their showdown with the Suns, the Nuggets will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) on Sunday afternoon.
Via Former Nuggets Coach George Karl: "I’m liking the upcoming back-to-back Nuggets v Thunder match up!
Both games will have a playoff feel. The coaches will want to win but also find things out to exploit the other team in the future!
I predict a split and a lot of learnings if there isn’t any BS load management."
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).