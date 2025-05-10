Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Thunder-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic moved up on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.

Ben Stinar

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/14 from the field in his first 25 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Byron Scott (2,451) for 46th on the all-time playoff scoring list.

Following Scott, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown (2,523).

The Nuggets and Thunder are tied up at 1-1 in the series after splitting the first two games in Oklahoma City.

Most recently, the Nuggets lost Game 2 by a score of 149-106.

Jokic finished the loss with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.

Via Tony Jones of The Athletic (during Game 3): "Jokic has shown up. He's posting. He's going through doubles. He's finally playing with force. Not a shock that the Nuggets have taken a 71-69 lead with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter"

The Nuggets finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.

They beat James Harden and the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs (in seven games).

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) lines up a shot on net in the third quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Game 4 against the Thunder will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Denver).

Jokic is in his 10th NBA season.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.