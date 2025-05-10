Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/14 from the field in his first 25 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Byron Scott (2,451) for 46th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Scott, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown (2,523).
The Nuggets and Thunder are tied up at 1-1 in the series after splitting the first two games in Oklahoma City.
Most recently, the Nuggets lost Game 2 by a score of 149-106.
Jokic finished the loss with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
Via Tony Jones of The Athletic (during Game 3): "Jokic has shown up. He's posting. He's going through doubles. He's finally playing with force. Not a shock that the Nuggets have taken a 71-69 lead with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter"
The Nuggets finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They beat James Harden and the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs (in seven games).
Game 4 against the Thunder will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Denver).
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season.