Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home).
The Nuggets won by a score of 124-122 to improve to 5-3 in their first eight games.
Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points, 20 rebounds, 16 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Jokić and Russ were UNREAL tonight in the win.
Joker: 23p, 20r, 16a, 2s, 2b
Brodie: 29p (10-15 shooting), 6r, 6a
Jokić joins Westbrook (Apr. 2, 2019) as the 2nd player to record a 20/20/15 game since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968!"
Jokic is off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 season.
He is averaging 28.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 51.4% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic this season:
28.8 PPG (5th)
13.5 RPG (1st)
11.0 APG (1st)
Would be the first player in NBA history to lead the league in RPG & APG in the same season."
Following the Thunder, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Colorado.
Jokic is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
The 2023 NBA Champion has career averages of 21.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.