Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets played the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).
The Nuggets won by a score of 132-121.
Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 11/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "Nikola Jokić recorded his 25th triple-double of the season.
He becomes the 3rd player EVER to have 25+ triple-doubles in 3 seasons, joining teammate Russell Westbrook (4x) and Oscar Robertson (3x)."
Jokic is having another incredible season with averages of 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Via Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report (before the game): "Nikola Jokić has 1,432 points, 602 rebounds, 492 assists, 99 threes and 87 steals in 48 games this season.
Luka Dončić, James Harden, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the only players in NBA history to hit all five of those marks in a single (entire) season."
With the win over the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets improved to 36-19 in 55 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets will play their next game on February 20 when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).