Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokić has 1,432 points, 602 rebounds, 492 assists, 99 threes and 87 steals in 48 games this season.



Luka Dončić, James Harden, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the only players in NBA history to hit all five of those marks in a single (entire) season. pic.twitter.com/KJCj05ABQT