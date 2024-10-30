Nikola Jokic Made NBA History Not Seen In 62 Years
On Tuesday evening the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 144-139 (in overtime) at Barclays Center.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
His incredible stat line made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic tonight:
29 PTS
18 REB
16 AST
The first player to reach these numbers in a single game in over 62 years (!!!)."
Jokic has been sensational to start the 2024-25 season.
He is averaging 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 55.0% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic since saying the Nuggets aren't a good shooting team:
29 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists
40 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
41 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists"
With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 2-2 in their first four games of the 2024-25 season.
After losing each of their first two games to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers, they are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following Brooklyn, the Nuggets will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Last season, they lost to the Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).