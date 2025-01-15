Nikola Jokic Makes Absurd Pass In Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Tuesday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
During the first half, Nikola Jokic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Jamal Murray then made a three-pointer to complete the assist.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "This Nikola pass 😳"
Jokic had two points, six rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 1/1 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Many fans commented on his exciting pass.
@dawnymob: "Jokic playmaking, murray shot-making, russ defense"
@chandchandman: "If Luka did this it would be all over NBA’s account and up on the top 10 highlight reel but Jok does it and it’s meh. 🤦🏻♂️"
@geraldine_alfaro17: "Blue arrow unleash!🏹 What a way to start!"
@reubs._1: "8min 11 points. 3/5 from 3. Murray cooking them boys. Apologize to this man 😒"
Jokic came into play with outstanding averages of 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range in 33 games.
This is the second straight game the Mavs and Nuggets are playing in Dallas.
Jokic helped lead the Nuggets to a 112-101 victory over Dallas on Sunday.
He finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-15 record in their first 38 games of the season.
They have won three straight.