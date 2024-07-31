Nikola Jokic Makes Absurd Pass In Serbia-Puerto Rico Game
Nikola Jokic is currently playing for Serbia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Wednesday morning, the team faced off against Puerto Rico.
After losing to Team USA by a score of 110-84, Serbia rebounded in a huge way, winning Wednesday's contest 107-66.
Jokic finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
One of his passes got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBC Sports: "Nikola Jokic, are you kidding?! 🤯 #ParisOlympics"
In addition to his highlight, Jokic also made Olympics history.
Via FIBA: "Nikola Jokic (14 PTS, 15 REB, 9 AST) became the first player in the #Olympics history to combine for 10+ PTS, 15+ REB and 5+ AST 🃏"
Jokic is coming off a season where he won his third MVP in four years.
The 2023 NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
After finishing as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record, the Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reported more details about Jokic.
Via Wind: "Nikola Jokic finishes with a Sombor Double in Serbia’s blowout win vs. Puerto Rico: 14 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists in just 23 minutes.
He was one assist shy of the 4th triple-double in Olympic history but sat out the entire 4th quarter."