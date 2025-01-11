Nikola Jokic Makes Blunt 5-Word Statement After Nets-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, Nikola Jokic made his return to the starting lineup when the Denver Nuggets hosted the Brooklyn Nets.
Jokic had missed the previous two games with an illness.
He finished his return with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals while shooting 14/21 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets won by a score of 124-105.
Via The NBA: "TRIPLE-DOUBLE MACHINES 👊👊
🔋 Jokić: 35p, 15a, 12r 🔋 Russ: 25p, 10a, 11r
They are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to both record a triple-double in the same game MULTIPLE TIMES in a single season 🤯"
After the game Jokic spoke about playing after the illness (h/t DNVR Nuggets).
Jokic: "Second half much better than the first half. First half, I almost died."
Despite recovering from the illness, Jokic still played like the best player in the NBA.
He is now averaging 31.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 48.0% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic tonight:
35 PTS
12 REB
15 AST (1 TOV)
4 STL
14-21 FG
1-1 3P
+33
Top 3 in PPG, RPG, APG and 3P% this season."
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-15 record in their first 37 games of the season.
Following Brooklyn, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in Denver.