Nikola Jokic Makes Blunt Statement After Denver Nuggets Lose To Timberwolves
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena.
The Nuggets got blown out, losing by a score of 115-95.
Nikola Jokic finished the loss with 34 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 13/23 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he met with the media.
Jokic (h/t DNVR Nuggets): "I want to win every game, so if I lose, I don't think any loss is really easy for the stomach. When someone beats you so many times in a row, it's something that you need to figure it out. You need to think about it."
The Nuggets have lost all three of their matchups to the Timberwolves this season.
They will meet again on April 1 (also in Denver).
Via StatMuse: "Ant vs Denver:
29 PTS
6 AST
5 3P
Averaging 30.6 PPG against the Nuggets this season."
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 42-24 in 66 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will remain at home to host Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in Denver.
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "Pretty comfortable with the assessment that if the Nuggets had the choice to play the Thunder or the T'Wolves, they would choose the Thunder."
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).