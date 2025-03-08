Nikola Jokic Makes Blunt Statement After Historic Suns-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, Nikola Jokic had one of the best games of his 10-year NBA career.
The Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 149-141 in overtime.
Jokic finished with 31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists and three steals while shooting 13/22 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic vs PHX:
31 PTS
21 REB
22 AST (most ever by a center)
3 STL
Yep — the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game."
After the game, Jokic made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t DNVR Nuggets).
Jokic: "I think I didn't do anything like speical, special. It just seemed like everything was in flow."
Jokic is averaging an incredible 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 57 games.
There is an excellent chance that he wins his fourth MVP Award in the previous five seasons.
Via StatMamba: "Most AST in a game by a Center:
22 — Nikola Jokic
21 — Wilt Chamberlain
19 — Nikola Jokic
19 — Wilt Chamberlain
18 — Nikola Jokic
18 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Wilt Chamberlain
16 — Nikola Jokic (11x)"
The Nuggets (41-22) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon.