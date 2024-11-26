Nikola Jokic Makes Blunt Statement After Knicks-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets had their worst loss of the season when they fell 145-118 to the New York Knicks at home.
Jokic finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/20 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a blunt statement when he met with the media (h/t DNVR Nuggets).
Jokic: "It's always good to get punched in the face and just to wake up."
The Nuggets allowed the Knicks to shoot an incredible 60.9% from the field and 52.8% from the three-point range.
Via Knicks PR: "Tonight marks the first time in team history in which the Knicks had three different players record 40+ points (OG Anunoby), 30+ points and 10+ rebounds (Karl-Anthony Towns) and 20+ points and 10+ assists (Jalen Brunson) all in the same game."
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 9-7 in 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Confernece.
They will resume action on Wednesday evening when they travel to Utah for a showdown with the Jazz.
Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 52.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The three-time MVP is in his 10th season playing for the Nuggets.
As for the Knicks, they improved to 10-7 in 17 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.