Nikola Jokic Makes Blunt Statement After Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets played a thrilling game against the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.
Despite a huge second half comeback, the Nuggets lost by a score of 123-120.
After the game, Nikola Jokic made a blunt statement when asked about losing the first half by 20 points (h/t Guerilla Sports).
Jokic: "They were just better. They had more energy. They had momentum. They were just better than us."
Jokic had missed three games in a row due to personal reasons, but he looked as good as ever in his return to the lineup.
The 2024 MVP went off for 33 points, 17 rebounds and ten assists while shooting 13/22 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokić is a 3x #KiaMVP.
This season, Nikola Jokić is averaging career-highs in PPG (30.0), RPG (14.0), and APG (11.5). 🔥
In the 11 games he’s played so far, Joker has scored or assisted on 669 of the Nuggets’ 1,329 total points (50.3%). 🤯"
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-3 in their first eight games at home in Denver.
Following Friday's loss to the Mavs, the Nuggets will resume action on Saturday night when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jokic is in his 10th season playing for the Nuggets.
He led the franchise to the 2023 NBA Championship.