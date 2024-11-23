Nikola Jokic Makes Blunt Statement After Mavs-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokić is a 3x #KiaMVP.



This season, Nikola Jokić is averaging career-highs in PPG (30.0), RPG (14.0), and APG (11.5). 🔥



In the 11 games he’s played so far, Joker has scored or assisted on 669 of the Nuggets’ 1,329 total points (50.3%). 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pFipaORHgY