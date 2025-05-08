Nikola Jokic Makes Blunt Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets suffered a blowout 149-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 in Denver on Friday night (at Ball Arena).
Via Bleacher Report: "Thunder DOMINATE Nuggets in 43-pt win to tie series 1-1
SGA: 34 PTS, 11-13 FG, 11-11 FT, +51 +/-"
After the tough loss, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic met with the media.
Jokic: "Basically, it was one team playing tonight. Turnovers, Misses, they were aggressive, they were going by us. They were rebounding the ball, they were better, they were just much, much better than us today and that's why the score is so bad."
Jokic finished the Game 2 loss with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He fouled out in the third quarter.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic was -36 tonight.
The lowest plus/minus of his career."
The Nuggets had stolen Game 1 by a score of 121-119.
Jokic finished that victory with 42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 15/29 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic in Game 2:
6 fouls
6 turnovers
6 buckets"
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals.